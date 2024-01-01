Brooklyn French Patio Doors
French Doors Bring Light into Brooklyn Homes
French doors are common sights on historic homes, like many of the Victorian- and Colonial-style homes seen around Brooklyn. Hinged on one side and opening either out or in, French doors are also commonly called hinged patio doors. This hinged design lends flexibility. You can use a single French door when space is tight or double French doors for a wider entrance. Made of a frame with a large pane of glass, French doors are adored for the abundant natural light they bring into a space.
French doors are popular both inside and outside homes. Inside, they can be used to section off interior rooms while still letting light pass through the glass, while exterior French doors are a popular option for creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. Brooklyn homeowners appreciate the classic elegance and versatility of French doors.
Commonly known as: exterior French door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Blinds for French Doors
French Door Sizes
French Doors With Screens
Wooden French Doors
Brooklyn Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Glass Glazing
Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass
