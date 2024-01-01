Long Island Front Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Front Doors add Style and Charm

Front doors certainly offer function, helping to provide privacy, security, and protection from inclement weather. But front doors also offer style, serving as an expression of both you and your home and a welcoming first impression to visitors. Long Island is home to a range of architectural styles, just consider the difference between the door on an Italianate brownstone in Kings County and the door on a contemporary home in Suffolk County. Pella doors are available in a variety of sizes and styles, with further options to customize the finish, grille pattern, and hardware, so Long Island homeowners can find the front door that best suits the needs of their particular home.

Commonly known as: exterior doors, entry doors, front entry doors, entrance doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Door with Sidelights

Front doors with glass are popular in Long Island. Some homeowners may like to have a window on their front door, while some may prefer a solid front door with sidelights—a panel of glass on one or both sides of the door—others still may only have room for a transom window above the entry door.

Custom Front Doors

With such an array of home styles on Long Island, the front door your neighbor has might not be the same front door you need. Luckily, Pella offers a variety of options for style, finish, and hardware, so the choices for customizing your front door are nearly limitless.

Contemporary Style

Black front doors might be trending across many home styles right now, but they have long been a popular choice for modern homes. Black front doors provide a striking contrast to the exterior of your home. In addition to the finish of your entry door, you can further achieve a contemporary look through glass options and square grille patterns, as well as hardware selections with clean lines and understated finishes.

Long Island Climate Recommendations

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your doors are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window and door integrity.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood doors for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

