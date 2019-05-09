<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Grilles Enhance Custom Windows on Single Family Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Long Island

on May 9, 2019

New custom home in Flushing, NY, with Pella Casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Flushing, NY

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Between-the-Glass Grilles

Representatives from Pella of Long Island worked directly with the builder and the homeowner on the custom window design for this newly constructed home in Flushing, NY.

The homeowner chose casement windows, complemented with between-the-glass grilles in both prairie and traditional patterns. Grilles between the glass provide an elegant aesthetic while also offering a practical, easy-to-clean functionality.

For this project we partnered with Heng-Wei in Flushing, NY.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now