Grilles Enhance Custom Windows on Single Family Home

Representatives from Pella of Long Island worked directly with the builder and the homeowner on the custom window design for this newly constructed home in Flushing, NY.

The homeowner chose casement windows, complemented with between-the-glass grilles in both prairie and traditional patterns. Grilles between the glass provide an elegant aesthetic while also offering a practical, easy-to-clean functionality.

For this project we partnered with Heng-Wei in Flushing, NY.