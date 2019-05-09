<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Windows Enhance Front of Two-Family Residence

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Long Island

on May 9, 2019

Red brick two-family residence with tan casement and bow windows.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Queens, NY

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Bow Windows and Casement Windows

Pella of Long Island partnered with Heng-Wei to complete this two-family residence in Queens. The builder chose a tan exterior finish for the Pella products used in this project. 

Pella casement windows and bow windows were used in this spec home. 

