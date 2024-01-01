Queens Bay Windows
Beautiful Bay Windows Enhance Queens County Homes
Bay windows are a common sight around Queens County. Bay windows are typically comprised of three window panes—one central, fixed window which is framed by two smaller operable windows that are angled. Bay windows project beyond the walls of your home to let in more light, which can be especially helpful in densely populated urban areas like New York. Adored for both their curb appeal and functionality, you’re just as likely to find a bay window on the Colonial-style homes of Jamaica Estates or the row houses of Long Island City.
Commonly known as: box bay window, Oriel window, projecting window, 30-degree bay window
Slide 1 / 3
PELLA NOW, PAY LATER
25% Off Your Pella® Project1
OR
0% APR for 48 Months2
PLUS
an Additional 5% Off Your Project1Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Victorian Bay Windows
Front Bay Window
Kitchen Bay Windows
Types of Bay Windows
Queens Climate Recommendations
Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
Long Island Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.