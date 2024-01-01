<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Bay Windows Enhance Queens County Homes

Bay windows are a common sight around Queens County. Bay windows are typically comprised of three window panes—one central, fixed window which is framed by two smaller operable windows that are angled. Bay windows project beyond the walls of your home to let in more light, which can be especially helpful in densely populated urban areas like New York. Adored for both their curb appeal and functionality, you’re just as likely to find a bay window on the Colonial-style homes of Jamaica Estates or the row houses of Long Island City.

Commonly known as: box bay window, Oriel window, projecting window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Victorian Bay Windows

Bay windows are a common feature in Victorian design. For a style where artful adornments and architectural details are important, bay windows add shape and interest to Victorian-style homes. Traditional wooden bay windows can provide the historical accuracy you’re looking for when replacing windows on a Victorian-era home, like one of the historic Queen Anne-style homes of Old Richmond Hill.

Front Bay Window

Bay windows are a prominent feature on the front of homes because they provide a wider view of the street as well as enhance curb appeal. With living areas and sitting rooms often located on the front of the home, the addition of a bay window provides abundant natural lighting into these spaces and occasionally the opportunity for extra seating with a bay window seat.

Kitchen Bay Windows

While bay windows frequently face the street, many homeowners also appreciate the benefits of a bay window in the kitchen or dining area along the rear of the home. A small bay window over the kitchen sink can provide garden views, help you keep an eye on pets or children outside or be an excellent place for small indoor plants to receive sunshine.

Types of Bay Windows

Pella bay windows are available in multiple configurations. Homeowners can choose a 30- or 45- degree angle, and choose from single-hung or casement windows as the venting window choices for their bay window. Whether it’s a small or large bay window you seek, a black or white bay window, Pella windows are built-to-order for a precise fit.

Product Lines

Queens Climate Recommendations

Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows

Double-pane and triple-pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. They provide extra insulation to help keep your home comfortable during all seasons.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from Queens’ cold winters and humid summers.

Durable Materials

Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl and fiberglass are low-maintenance materials that can stand up to all seasons.

Long Island Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

