Jersey City, NJ Windows and Doors

Jersey City is a bustling metro and cultural melting pot that’s brimming with homes in an array of styles. From Ranch, Farmhouse, and Cottage to Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate, and more, these various architectural styles reflect the city’s historic charm. As an area full of many commercial buildings, apartments, and single-family homes, many of these buildings will need window and door replacements sooner or later. Here are some window and door trends in Jersey City to consider for your home update.