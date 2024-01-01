Jersey City, NJ Windows and Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Jersey City is a bustling metro and cultural melting pot that’s brimming with homes in an array of styles. From Ranch, Farmhouse, and Cottage to Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate, and more, these various architectural styles reflect the city’s historic charm. As an area full of many commercial buildings, apartments, and single-family homes, many of these buildings will need window and door replacements sooner or later. Here are some window and door trends in Jersey City to consider for your home update.

    If you’re looking for a stylish, versatile window replacement, casement windows are a great option. These can be made with a range of grille patterns like Cross or Top Row, for a more traditional look, or you can go grille-less to suit a Modern aesthetic.

    If you’re looking for a space-saving door option with a modern look, sliding glass doors are an ideal choice. These doors are low profile, easy to use, and have plenty of glass space for great natural light.

    Bay windows offer great ventilation and natural light. Plus, they protrude from your walls, giving you extra space inside. If you want to maintain your home’s current aesthetic, choose a replacement bay window similar to your current one, or completely revamp your space by switching up your window’s grill pattern, hardware, finish, and material.

    Your front door makes a significant impact on your home’s curb appeal. Enhance your home’s front façade with a front door replacement. At Pella, we offer steel or fiberglass front entry doors which can be customized with different hardware and finishes.

