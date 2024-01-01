Yonkers, NY Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Yonkers
Yonkers, New York is a bustling, diverse city full of homes with vast architectural styles. From historic homes of the Victoria, Tudor, Colonial, and Art Deco eras to Modern and Contemporary abodes to brownstones to new constructions, Yonkers has it all. Discover the top window and door trends in the area that you should consider for your home.
Yonkers Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Yonkers
Casement windows are a stylish, versatile window option that lets in plenty of airflow and natural light. These windows can be made with wood, fiberglass, and vinyl, which can be customized with various finishes and colors.
Sliding glass doors are a great fit if you desire more natural light in your home, if you want to save space around your patio, or if you like to host gatherings, as their openness creates continuity between your indoor and outdoor areas.
A new front door can make all the difference in your home’s curb appeal. Beautify your front façade with a front door replacement. At Pella, our customizable front doors can be made with steel or fiberglass. Choose between different finishes, such as wood-grain or smooth paint, opt for unique hardware, and add glass to increase natural light.
A diverse window style with great ventilation and natural light, bay window replacements may be just what you need. Customize your bay window with different grille patterns, finishes, materials, and hardware. Choose from operable windows, fixed windows, or a combination of both depending on how much ventilation you desire.
