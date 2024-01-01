Pella Windows & Doors of Roslyn Heights
Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island
Since 1925, Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island has been serving homeowners of Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. As the region’s largest at-your-service residential and commercial window and door company, we are the go-to place when the time comes to replace your windows and doors.
Work with a talented team of professionals who are ready and waiting to help you find the windows and doors that complement the architectural style of your home, fit your lifestyle, and improve energy efficiency. Backed by The Pella Promise, you can feel secure knowing that from product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace of mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there. Your products and their installation, including labor, will be covered for up to 10 years (click here for details).
At Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island, every customer is treated as a member of the family. Get started on your next project by scheduling a free in-home consultation, or visit our Roslyn Heights or Monroe showrooms.
We also partner with Heng-Wei Construction - a Mandarin-speaking facility. They are located at:
33-70 Prince Street
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 878-6295
After moving from our Hicksville location, Pella Windows & Doors of Roslyn Heights officially opened its showroom doors in December 2021 in a newly remodeled location. We proudly serve residents in the Roslyn, Manhasset, Port Washington, Great Neck, Glen Cove, Westbury, Hamptons, New York City, Brooklyn, and Westchester communities.
Our team of local experts will work to help you find the best fit for your home.
No matter the size of the project, we’re happy to help. Visit our showroom conveniently located off the Long Island Expressway (LIE) and Northern State Parkway to see our products in person. If you’re looking for professional guidance for your next project, you can also schedule a consultation today with one of our window and door experts.
When you partner with Pella, you get great quality and innovative technology.
Whether you’re looking for replacement windows and doors or windows and doors for new construction, you can find every line of Pella products at Pella of Roslyn Heights. We offer a variety of aluminum-clad wood, vinyl, fiberglass, and wood window types including bow windows. We also have a range of sliding glass doors, french doors, and entry door options, including entry and storm door combinations.
We proudly support our local community.
At Pella of Roslyn Heights, being involved in our local community is important to us. We are proud donors to Long Island Home Builders Care and partner with other local organizations including the Long Island Builders Institute and the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce.
Long Island Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
