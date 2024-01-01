Long Island Sliding Glass Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Patio Doors offer Function and Style

As the longest and largest contiguous island in the United States, Long Island is home to more than 7.5 million people, and the architectural styles on the island are as diverse as the people who live there. From the rowhouses of Brooklyn to the shingle-style homes of Montauk, Long Island has a wide range of home styles, all of which can benefit from a sliding glass door. By the nature of its design — a panel that glides open along a track — sliding glass doors save space because they stay within the door frame when they open. This quality can be a huge benefit in a home with a small or narrow footprint like the row houses common in Kings and Queens counties. As you head east along the island, sliding glass doors continue to be beneficial, letting in ocean breezes and fresh air.

Commonly known as: sliding glass door, gliding door, sliding door, sliding patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Sizes

With such a wide range of home styles, it’s no surprise that custom sliding door sizes are important to Long Islanders. Depending on your needs and the size of your home, 2-, 3-, or 4-panel options are available. Choose which panels you want to be fixed and which you’d like to be operable. Whether you’re looking for a small or large sliding door, Pella windows are built-to-order in standard and custom sizes, so you can find the option that best suits you and your home.

Sliding Screen Doors*

Sliding doors are often connected to a balcony, deck, or back yard, and sliding screens for patio doors are a popular way to maintain an indoor-outdoor connection during mild months. Screen doors can used to help cool down your home during hot summer days whether in the city or at the beach. With Pella’s InView screens, made from a finer material than most screens, you can enjoy clearer views and increased airflow.

Farmhouse-Style

Farmhouse-style homes are more common on Long Island in Nassau and Suffolk counties. In a rustic farmhouse, it’s important to select sliding glass doors that coordinate with the rest of your home. Pella offers different grille and hardware choices, and both real wood stains and wood-look finishes, so you can create the perfect combination that meets your desired farmhouse look.

Modern Sliding Door

Contemporary homes are also more common in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties. Clean lines and crisp, contrasting colors are hallmarks of contemporary style. In this style of home, black is a popular finish for sliding glass doors. Minimalist hardware and square grille profiles are additional options for achieving that modern look.

Long Island Climate Recommendations

Energy Efficiency

Pella® offers patio doors with Low-E glass to help keep your home insulated from Long Island’s chilly winters and moderate summers.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows and sliding doors are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window integrity.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

