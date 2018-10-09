Vinyl Window Replacement With Prairie Style Grille Pattern
PostedbyAidan Curtin
on October 9, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Flushing, NY
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Flushing, NY home wanted to update the look of the windows in the front of their home. We installed vinyl double-hung and casement windows for this project. The casement windows on the first floor have prairie style grille patterns. The new vinyl windows provide better functionality and energy efficiency to the home.
