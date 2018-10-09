<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vinyl Window Replacement With Prairie Style Grille Pattern

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on October 9, 2018

queens replacement window project

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Flushing, NY home wanted to update the look of the windows in the front of their home. We installed vinyl double-hung and casement windows for this project. The casement windows on the first floor have prairie style grille patterns. The new vinyl windows provide better functionality and energy efficiency to the home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now