Window Replacement For Farmhouse Style Home In Yonkers

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Long Island

on November 2, 2018

new wood double hung windows and wood entry door for yonkers home

Project Scope

This beautiful Yonkers, NY home was in need of new windows that updated the aesthetic of the home and allowed more natural light in. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout to complement the home's farmhouse style. The new wood windows increased energy efficiency while updating the aesthetic of the home.

We also installed a wood entry door for this project. The new wood entry door perfectly fits the homeowners' vision and they are ecstatic about the finished product.

