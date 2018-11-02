Window Replacement For Farmhouse Style Home In Yonkers
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Long Island
on November 2, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Yonkers, NY
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This beautiful Yonkers, NY home was in need of new windows that updated the aesthetic of the home and allowed more natural light in. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout to complement the home's farmhouse style. The new wood windows increased energy efficiency while updating the aesthetic of the home.
We also installed a wood entry door for this project. The new wood entry door perfectly fits the homeowners' vision and they are ecstatic about the finished product.
