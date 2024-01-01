<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
two people sitting in front of windows in winter

Innovative, High Quality Windows and Doors

Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota

This year, Pella Northland celebrates 85 years of helping homeowners in the area select the best windows and doors for their homes. Locally owned and managed, the Pella Northland team is passionate about our community and the services we provide.

Our dedicated sales, logistics, installation, and service experts will deliver an exceptional customer experience and the right product to fit your needs.

From stylish, high-performing frame materials to our cutting-edge, energy-efficient glass selections, there is a Pella window or door to fit every design taste and budget. Our products are all exceptionally built, and made-to-order just for you.

If you’re in the Minnesota or Western Wisconsin area, visit our showrooms in Plymouth, Woodbury, Rochester or Eau Claire, to explore our quality craftsmanship firsthand and connect with our local team of professionals.

two kids beds with two casement windows between

Minneapolis Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

During your in-home consultation we'll:

  • Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.

  • Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.

  • Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.

Crafting Excellence

In the late 1930s, the Ron Johnson family became the first Pella distributorship in central Minnesota, then known as Pella Products. It has only grown in the decades since, becoming Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota as it is known today, with more than 150 employees and showrooms spread across our region. But one thing has never changed: our commitment to providing innovative products that serve the needs of our customers.

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.

