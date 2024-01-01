Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota
This year, Pella Northland celebrates 85 years of helping homeowners in the area select the best windows and doors for their homes. Locally owned and managed, the Pella Northland team is passionate about our community and the services we provide.
Our dedicated sales, logistics, installation, and service experts will deliver an exceptional customer experience and the right product to fit your needs.
From stylish, high-performing frame materials to our cutting-edge, energy-efficient glass selections, there is a Pella window or door to fit every design taste and budget. Our products are all exceptionally built, and made-to-order just for you.
If you’re in the Minnesota or Western Wisconsin area, visit our showrooms in Plymouth, Woodbury, Rochester or Eau Claire, to explore our quality craftsmanship firsthand and connect with our local team of professionals.
Minneapolis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Crafting Excellence
In the late 1930s, the Ron Johnson family became the first Pella distributorship in central Minnesota, then known as Pella Products. It has only grown in the decades since, becoming Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota as it is known today, with more than 150 employees and showrooms spread across our region. But one thing has never changed: our commitment to providing innovative products that serve the needs of our customers.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Minnesota Front Entry Doors
Minnesota Front Entry Doors
- Fargo Patio Doors
Fargo Patio Doors
Popular Window & Door Styles
- Specialty Replacement Windows
Specialty Replacement Windows
- Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
- Steel Entry Replacement Doors
Steel Entry Replacement Doors
- Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Nearby Showrooms
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Rochester
2014 2nd St SWSuite ARochester, MN 55902
Call Now:(507) 285-1200
Service:(763) 745-1441
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Plymouth
13810 24th Ave NSuite 430Plymouth, MN 55441
Call Now:(952) 915-6080
Service:(763) 745-1441