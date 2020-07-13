700 Central Apartment Building Renovation Includes Bifold Patio Doors and Custom Windows
Project Scope
Type:
Multi-Family Apartments
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Minneapolis, MN
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole building
Products Used:
Architect: Kaas Wilson Architects
General Contractor: Greiner Construction
Building Owner: Nolan Properties Group, LLC
Pella provided high-performance products and engineered installation solutions for the renovation and new construction aspects of the 700 Central apartment building project in Northeast Minneapolis, all from one supplier.
Custom Windows Complement Architecture
We detailed our sash and grille profiles to respect the building's historical authenticity while updating it to modern standards. With Pella's low-maintenance EnduraClad finish — available in 27 exterior colors — meeting the project's historical guidelines was a seamless experience.
Pella Scenescape Collection: Bifold Doors
The Pella Scenescape bifold patio door provided the perfect solution for 700 Central's rooftop loft. These doors are available in varying sizes, including a 35-foot-wide option.
Project Gallery
