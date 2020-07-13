<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

700 Central Apartment Building Renovation Includes Bifold Patio Doors and Custom Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin

on July 13, 2020

Exterior view of 700 Central apartment building in Northeast Minneapolis

Project Scope

Architect: Kaas Wilson Architects

General Contractor: Greiner Construction

Building Owner: Nolan Properties Group, LLC

Pella provided high-performance products and engineered installation solutions for the renovation and new construction aspects of the 700 Central apartment building project in Northeast Minneapolis, all from one supplier.

Custom Windows Complement Architecture

We detailed our sash and grille profiles to respect the building's historical authenticity while updating it to modern standards. With Pella's low-maintenance EnduraClad finish — available in 27 exterior colors — meeting the project's historical guidelines was a seamless experience.

Pella Scenescape Collection: Bifold Doors

The Pella Scenescape bifold patio door provided the perfect solution for 700 Central's rooftop loft. These doors are available in varying sizes, including a 35-foot-wide option.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now