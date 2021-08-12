Architect Series Windows Bring a Bright, Fresh Look to Colorful Minneapolis Kitchen Remodel

Terra Firma Building and Remodeling enlisted Pella to provide the windows for this colorful kitchen remodel designed by K Nelson Architects. This project involved an addition to expand the home’s existing kitchen and provide the ability to reconfigure the space. Pella Architect Series Contemporary windows were added to bring in more natural light above the sink and throughout the kitchen. A bold color palette and warm wood tones round out the design, resulting in a bright, fresh look with fun pops of color.

Craftsmanship and Style Come Together

This project utilized casement windows as well as a picture window from Pella’s Architect Series Contemporary line. The simple, clean lines of these windows keep the wood grain and color pops in the cabinetry and furnishings at the forefront of the design. Contemporary matte black casement hardware accents the hardware on the cabinets. Casement cranks fold away for a clean, sleek look that keeps the attention on the homeowner’s window fashions.

Architect Series Contemporary: Sleek, Minimalist Style

Pella’s Architect Series combines the beauty and comfort of wood with stunning craftsmanship. This product series is available in two styles: Traditional and Contemporary. The Contemporary line offers sleek sightlines and minimalist design, making it a perfect fit for this project. Its expansive panes of glass result in a bright room filled with natural light and fresh air.