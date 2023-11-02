Charming Cokato Home Gets a Fresh Face With New Pella Reserve Casement Windows

Pella’s Reserve Line Presents a Marriage of Exquisite Design and Utility

This project involved replacing all of this home’s old, fading windows with new Pella Reserve Casement Windows. The face of the house boasted a total of eight windows alone, so this project was an undertaking that would totally elevate the look and feel of this Cokato home.

A long-time client of Pella’s, this client had previously had a Pella Lifestyle Series Sliding Door with blinds installed in their home and was very pleased with the results. Now, when their Kolbe and Kolbe casement windows had started to show signs of seal failure and fading on the exterior, they knew to call Pella for their replacements.

While they certainly needed higher quality windows, the client was adamant that they wanted to maintain the current spread mull between the multiple casement windows. They also wanted to maintain the sash profile that would allow as much visible glass as possible.

We agreed that we could achieve the sash profile and visible glass, as well as the spread mull look, with our Pella Reserve line. These windows boast an exceptional design that comes with a limited lifetime warranty, so the client’s new windows would seal out the elements and keep the client’s home warm for years to come. They were extremely satisfied with the outcome.

Authentic Style and Modern Convenience

Offering both wood and aluminum-clad wood options, the Pella Reserve Traditional Casement Window emulates a style that’s both authentic and luxurious. These windows feature deliberate proportions with historic putty profiles — not to mention, the industry’s deepest sash dimensions.

Our Reserve line boasts a vast selection of materials, hardware, and other features. Clients can choose from quality materials including pine, unfinished mahogany, or douglas fir, as well as a variety of stains, paints, and finishes.

No matter the style of your home, Pella’s Reserve line has the perfect style of hardware to adorn your windows, including those of our Classic, Rustic, and Essential collections. Choose Pella's Reserve windows, and indulge in the luxury of a truly refined lifestyle.