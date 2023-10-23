Delano Home Enjoys the Best of Both Worlds With 250 Series & Pella Reserve Windows

Pella Reserve and 250 Series Windows: A Mix and Match Made in Heaven

Our client had just bought their beautiful home in Delano but was not impressed with the performance of the home’s existing windows. These windows included Marvin casement, fixed, and double-hung windows, as well as a sliding glass door. Our client decided to replace them all and upgrade to triple-pane for improved efficiency and comfort.

A mix of 250 Series vinyl windows and Pella Reserve windows were chosen to meet the client’s needs. Our triple-pane 250 Series vinyl windows were installed in both the master bath and master bedroom. For the rest of the home, Pella Reserve casement windows, double-hung windows, fixed windows, and sliding doors – all triple-pane were installed.

To achieve the client’s vision, several windows were re-engineered, switching operating windows to fixed windows, and vice versa. This customer did their own interior millwork, so we ensured that the windows were installed with new exterior cedar trim while the client took care of the interior.

When the first phase of installation was completed, the client was extremely pleased with the outcome. The second and final phase of installation will be completed this summer.

Achieving a Balance of Practicality and Luxury

For this project, our client was able to experience the best of both worlds. Our 250 Series windows offer a practical and cost-effective solution that boasts exceptional energy efficiency and durability, without compromising on aesthetics. These windows are customizable and can match any design preference, with an array of color, hardware, and grille pattern options.

In contrast, the Pella Reserve windows exude an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication, crafted with intricate details and premium materials. These windows offer unrivaled energy efficiency while being fully customizable to meet any style preferences.

Pella's unwavering commitment to superior craftsmanship and innovation is evident in both the 250 Series windows and Pella Reserve windows. Whether you seek practicality or luxury, Pella has the perfect window solution that will enhance both the functionality and elegance of your home.