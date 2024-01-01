<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Minneapolis Double-Hung Windows

Add Versatile Double-Hung Windows to Your Home

Minneapolis and its surrounding cities – St. Paul and Chanhassen – are dotted with modern and  traditionally designed homes such as the colonial two-story or contemporary ranch style homes popular in suburban neighborhoods. 

One design element common in both traditional and modern Minneapolis homes are double-hung windows. These versatile windows can effortlessly match a traditional or modern aesthetic. Double-hung windows also offer opening versatility. Unlike single-hung windows which can only be opened one way— by sliding the window up — double-hung windows can be opened up or down via the top and bottom sashes. This two-way opening allows for more air circulation and an easier way to clean your windows’ exterior. With its multi-opening options and  low-maintenance functionality, it’s not hard to see why Minneapolis homeowners choose double-hung windows. 

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Wood Double-Hung Windows

Wood double-hung windows offer a classic style choice for bungalow, tudor, or craftsman style homes in Minneapolis. Not only does this choice offer a beautiful aesthetic, its energy-efficient qualities help you save money and keep your home at a comfortable temperature no matter the weather.

Vinyl Double-Hung Windows

For bathrooms, kitchens, and other rooms that may be exposed to moisture, vinyl windows are a durable replacement choice because this material is resistant to water. Vinyl windows provide low-maintenance upkeep and maintain their pristine appearance for years

Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows

For extra protection against midwest weather, look to the exceptional durability of fiberglass double-hung windows. These windows are designed to withstand temperature fluctuations — keeping your home warm and toasty during cold winters and cool and airy during hot, humid summers.

Black Double-Hung Windows

Black double-hung windows are one of the most popular trends in Minneapolis. Homeowners love the contemporary style that gives their houses a modern aesthetic. No matter what material your double-hung window is made of, you can add a classic black finish to transform it into a statement piece.

Minneapolis Climate Recommendations

Fluctuating Temperatures

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with Low-E glass panes may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Double-Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double-pane windows filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

