Minneapolis Double-Hung Windows
Add Versatile Double-Hung Windows to Your Home
Minneapolis and its surrounding cities – St. Paul and Chanhassen – are dotted with modern and traditionally designed homes such as the colonial two-story or contemporary ranch style homes popular in suburban neighborhoods.
One design element common in both traditional and modern Minneapolis homes are double-hung windows. These versatile windows can effortlessly match a traditional or modern aesthetic. Double-hung windows also offer opening versatility. Unlike single-hung windows which can only be opened one way— by sliding the window up — double-hung windows can be opened up or down via the top and bottom sashes. This two-way opening allows for more air circulation and an easier way to clean your windows’ exterior. With its multi-opening options and low-maintenance functionality, it’s not hard to see why Minneapolis homeowners choose double-hung windows.
Commonly known as: double sash windows, sash windows, double-hung sash windows
