Minnesota Front Entry Doors

Front Entry Doors Add Curb Appeal and Charm to Your Minnesotan Home

From the vibrant downtown neighborhoods of Minneapolis to the suburbs like Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, and Edina, there’s much to love about making Minnesota your home. Whether you find yourself in the city or suburbs, a stylish and functional entry door can create a good first impression. Craftsman-style homes are one example of a popular local architecture style that pairs well with a traditional style door with sidelights.

Pella works with you to ensure your front entry door complements your home or lake house. Our professionals are here to help you find just what you need.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Fiberglass Entry Doors

Minnesotans are no stranger to the harsh winter weather — especially lake homes with the lake-effect snow. Keep your home comfortable throughout the harsh winter months with a fiberglass entry door. Fiberglass is an extremely durable material that is energy-efficient and can hold up to temperature extremes without warping.

Craftsman Style Door

A great option for adding warmth to your style is a traditional style front door. Craftsman style front doors are durable while adding a great touch to Craftsman-style homes or lake houses.

Entry Doors with Sidelights

Take advantage of the beautiful sunny days Minnesota has to offer by adding sidelights to your entry door. Sidelights on one or both sides of your entry door allow for more natural light to grace your foyer and light up your home. Customize your glass with decorative details or grilles to add even more character to your curb appeal.

Double Entry Doors

Make a grand entrance by installing double entry doors in your home. From traditional to modern homes, double entry doors make a great option for homes in Minnesota. These doors are energy-efficient and eye-catching. If you’re looking to update your entryway to truly make a great first impression on your guests, double entry doors can be customized to meet your needs and your home’s architecture.

Minnesota Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Protect your door from the elements with a storm door from Pella.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

