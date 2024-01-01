Minnesota Front Entry Doors
Front Entry Doors Add Curb Appeal and Charm to Your Minnesotan Home
From the vibrant downtown neighborhoods of Minneapolis to the suburbs like Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, and Edina, there’s much to love about making Minnesota your home. Whether you find yourself in the city or suburbs, a stylish and functional entry door can create a good first impression. Craftsman-style homes are one example of a popular local architecture style that pairs well with a traditional style door with sidelights.
Pella works with you to ensure your front entry door complements your home or lake house. Our professionals are here to help you find just what you need.
Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Fiberglass Entry Doors
Craftsman Style Door
Entry Doors with Sidelights
Double Entry Doors
Minnesota Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Fiberglass Doors
Winter Weather
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.