Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Enhance View at Hyland Hills Chalet
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin
on July 13, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Recreation/Parks
Industry:
Commercial
Location:
Bloomington, MN
Area of Structure Involved?
Whole building
Products Used:
Architect: Partners and Sirny Architects
General Contractor: George F. Cook Construction Company
Building Owner: Three Rivers Park
Custom floor-to-ceiling windows are a huge part of the design of the Hyland Hills Chalet at the Hyland Hills Ski Area within Three Rivers Park in Bloomington, Minnesota. We used custom windows in various shapes and sizes to pull off the innovative and functional look.
Product Performance
Independent field tests performed in the early stages of installation confirmed that Pella products and installation systems would meet the project requirements from resistance to infiltration. A custom-designed steel mull system supported the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.