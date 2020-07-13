<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Enhance View at Hyland Hills Chalet

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin

on July 13, 2020

Hyland Hills Chalet exterior view of floor-to-ceiling windows at front of building at night

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Recreation/Parks

  • Industry:

    Commercial

  • Location:

    Bloomington, MN

  • Area of Structure Involved?

    Whole building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Custom Windows

Architect: Partners and Sirny Architects

General Contractor: George F. Cook Construction Company

Building Owner: Three Rivers Park

Custom floor-to-ceiling windows are a huge part of the design of the Hyland Hills Chalet at the Hyland Hills Ski Area within Three Rivers Park in Bloomington, Minnesota. We used custom windows in various shapes and sizes to pull off the innovative and functional look.

Product Performance

Independent field tests performed in the early stages of installation confirmed that Pella products and installation systems would meet the project requirements from resistance to infiltration. A custom-designed steel mull system supported the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Project Gallery

