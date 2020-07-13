Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Enhance View at Hyland Hills Chalet

Architect: Partners and Sirny Architects



General Contractor: George F. Cook Construction Company



Building Owner: Three Rivers Park

Custom floor-to-ceiling windows are a huge part of the design of the Hyland Hills Chalet at the Hyland Hills Ski Area within Three Rivers Park in Bloomington, Minnesota. We used custom windows in various shapes and sizes to pull off the innovative and functional look.

Product Performance

Independent field tests performed in the early stages of installation confirmed that Pella products and installation systems would meet the project requirements from resistance to infiltration. A custom-designed steel mull system supported the floor-to-ceiling windows.