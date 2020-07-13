<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Impervia Windows Reduce Noise at Apartment Complex

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin

on July 13, 2020

IndiGO at BCS apartment complex exterior view

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Multi-family Apartments

  • Industry:

    Commercial

  • Location:

    Minneapolis, MN

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole Building

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Windows

PROJECT DETAILS

Architect: ESG Architects

General Contractor: Weis Builders

Building Owner: LMC, A Lennar Company

Due to its proximity to the airport and light rail transit, the IndiGO at BCS apartment complex had stringent sound reduction requirements for the window installation portion of the project.

Pella used its Impervia line of fiberglass windows with a combination of laminated insulated glass and mixed pane glazing to reduce noise. Additionally, the mix of brown and tan exterior colors feature a Pella Impervia powder coat finish that resists fading and scratches.

Energy-Efficient Fiberglass Windows

Pella's patented fie layer, engineered fiberglass composite is a highly stable material that will not expand, warp or sag in summer heat. It also will not shrink or turn brittle in winter conditions. Pella's fiberglass composite is 2.4x more energy-efficient than thermally broken aluminum.

