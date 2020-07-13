Pella Impervia Windows Reduce Noise at Apartment Complex

PROJECT DETAILS

Architect: ESG Architects



General Contractor: Weis Builders



Building Owner: LMC, A Lennar Company

Due to its proximity to the airport and light rail transit, the IndiGO at BCS apartment complex had stringent sound reduction requirements for the window installation portion of the project.

Pella used its Impervia line of fiberglass windows with a combination of laminated insulated glass and mixed pane glazing to reduce noise. Additionally, the mix of brown and tan exterior colors feature a Pella Impervia powder coat finish that resists fading and scratches.

Energy-Efficient Fiberglass Windows

Pella's patented fie layer, engineered fiberglass composite is a highly stable material that will not expand, warp or sag in summer heat. It also will not shrink or turn brittle in winter conditions. Pella's fiberglass composite is 2.4x more energy-efficient than thermally broken aluminum.