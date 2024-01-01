<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin is seeking qualified window and door installation subcontractors in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area, Rochester and surrounding Midwestern communities to take on new projects. If your operation prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service, then reach out today.

Installer Position Benefits

When you partner with Pella of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, you gain access to a number of benefits, including our hassle-free scheduling system and Pella-branded support. We value our installers and offer competitive compensation for work completed.

On average, subcontractor crews consisting of two people or more earn $150,000 per year. Benefits extended to our expert installers include:

  • Weekly pay
  • Sign-on bonus
  • Quarterly incentives
  • Year-round work opportunities
  • Materials and parts provided
  • Convenient pick-up options

You’ll also gain the prestige of working with a well-respected brand.

Working as a Pella Expert Installer provides opportunities to grow your contracting business without the hassle of bid work, scheduling, and billing. Pella Expert Installers can work as often or as little as they'd like, all while receiving competitive compensation and support from a high-quality brand like Pella. Hear more about the different benefits of working as a Pella Expert Installer and why Pella is a great company to work for.

Our Team

Ed Engelbrecht

Owner

Peter Martin

President / CEO / Owner

Mark Brandenhoff

Vice President of Sales

Brittany Collins

Retail Sales General Manager

Marc Cabrera

Trade Sales General Manager

Doug Edstrom

Trade Sales Manager

Steve Tregembo

Trade Sales Manager

Bryan Bernardson

Contractor Program Manager

Kayla Johnson

Retail Replacement Sales Manager

Dustin Vogelgesang

Retail Replacement Sales Manager

Scott Bailey

Chief Financial Officer

Melissa Sawin

Chief Operating Officer

Beth Prusi

General Manager of Business Operations

Brandon Caldwell

General Manager, Installation and Field Services

Bernie Boldt

Installation Manager

Richard Carroll

Installation Manager

Nate Weigle

Installation Manager

Tressa Gardner

Vice President of Marketing

Sara Mausser

Marketing Manager

Valerie Brenden

Human Resources General Manager

More About Pella & Our Installers

Pella is all about building great windows and doors that help our customers transform their homes. Our expert installers ensure that our quality products are installed in an optimal and consistent manner. Across all of our branches, we aim to hire the best subcontractor installers to work with the industry’s best product.

Pella of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin is committed to delivering the brand’s promise of innovation and exceptional customer service at the local level in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area and across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.