Become a Pella Expert Installer
Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin is seeking qualified window and door installation subcontractors in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area, Rochester and surrounding Midwestern communities to take on new projects. If your operation prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service, then reach out today.
Installer Position Benefits
When you partner with Pella of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, you gain access to a number of benefits, including our hassle-free scheduling system and Pella-branded support. We value our installers and offer competitive compensation for work completed.
On average, subcontractor crews consisting of two people or more earn $150,000 per year. Benefits extended to our expert installers include:
- Weekly pay
- Sign-on bonus
- Quarterly incentives
- Year-round work opportunities
- Materials and parts provided
- Convenient pick-up options
You’ll also gain the prestige of working with a well-respected brand.
Working as a Pella Expert Installer provides opportunities to grow your contracting business without the hassle of bid work, scheduling, and billing. Pella Expert Installers can work as often or as little as they'd like, all while receiving competitive compensation and support from a high-quality brand like Pella. Hear more about the different benefits of working as a Pella Expert Installer and why Pella is a great company to work for.
Our Team
Ed Engelbrecht
OwnerRead Bio
Peter Martin
President / CEO / OwnerRead Bio
Mark Brandenhoff
Vice President of SalesRead Bio
Brittany Collins
Retail Sales General ManagerRead Bio
Marc Cabrera
Trade Sales General ManagerRead Bio
Doug Edstrom
Trade Sales ManagerRead Bio
Steve Tregembo
Trade Sales Manager
Bryan Bernardson
Contractor Program ManagerRead Bio
Kayla Johnson
Retail Replacement Sales Manager
Dustin Vogelgesang
Retail Replacement Sales Manager
Scott Bailey
Chief Financial OfficerRead Bio
Melissa Sawin
Chief Operating OfficerRead Bio
Beth Prusi
General Manager of Business OperationsRead Bio
Brandon Caldwell
General Manager, Installation and Field Services
Bernie Boldt
Installation Manager
Richard Carroll
Installation Manager
Nate Weigle
Installation Manager
Tressa Gardner
Vice President of MarketingRead Bio
Sara Mausser
Marketing ManagerRead Bio
Valerie Brenden
Human Resources General ManagerRead Bio
More About Pella & Our Installers
Pella is all about building great windows and doors that help our customers transform their homes. Our expert installers ensure that our quality products are installed in an optimal and consistent manner. Across all of our branches, we aim to hire the best subcontractor installers to work with the industry’s best product.
Pella of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin is committed to delivering the brand’s promise of innovation and exceptional customer service at the local level in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area and across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.