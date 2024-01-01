When you partner with Pella of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, you gain access to a number of benefits, including our hassle-free scheduling system and Pella-branded support. We value our installers and offer competitive compensation for work completed.

On average, subcontractor crews consisting of two people or more earn $150,000 per year. Benefits extended to our expert installers include:

Weekly pay

Sign-on bonus

Quarterly incentives

Year-round work opportunities

Materials and parts provided

Convenient pick-up options

You’ll also gain the prestige of working with a well-respected brand.