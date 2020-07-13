Kraus-Anderson Block Boasts Sturdy Fiberglass Windows

Architect: ESG Architecture, Pope Architects



General Contractor: Kraus-Anderson Construction



Building Owner: StuartCo

Kraus-Anderson Construction undertook an ambitious construction project in downtown Minneapolis that included building a new five-story, 100,000-square-foot company headquarters along the Kraus-Anderson Block. An eight-story hotel, 17-story apartment building and a three-story mixed-use building are also located along the block.

The building owner, StuartCo, "wanted to install large windows and they wanted those windows to be as structurally sound as they were aesthetically pleasing," said Jamie Engelsma, vice president of the Kraus-Anderson Financial Services Group.

Engineered Product for High-Rise Buildings

Pella Impervia fiberglass windows can be engineered for high-rise buildings reaching up to mid-to-upper 20 stories, which made them a perfect fit for this project.