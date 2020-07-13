<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Kraus-Anderson Block Boasts Sturdy Fiberglass Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin

on July 13, 2020

Exterior view of the Kraus-Anderson Block HQ and high-rise apartment building

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Office/Business

  • Industry:

    Commercial

  • Location:

    Minneapolis, MN

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole Building

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Windows

Architect: ESG Architecture, Pope Architects

General Contractor: Kraus-Anderson Construction

Building Owner: StuartCo

Kraus-Anderson Construction undertook an ambitious construction project in downtown Minneapolis that included building a new five-story, 100,000-square-foot company headquarters along the Kraus-Anderson Block. An eight-story hotel, 17-story apartment building and a three-story mixed-use building are also located along the block.

The building owner, StuartCo, "wanted to install large windows and they wanted those windows to be as structurally sound as they were aesthetically pleasing," said Jamie Engelsma, vice president of the Kraus-Anderson Financial Services Group.

Engineered Product for High-Rise Buildings

Pella Impervia fiberglass windows can be engineered for high-rise buildings reaching up to mid-to-upper 20 stories, which made them a perfect fit for this project.

Project Gallery

