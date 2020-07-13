Kraus-Anderson Block Boasts Sturdy Fiberglass Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin
on July 13, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Office/Business
Industry:
Commercial
Location:
Minneapolis, MN
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Building
Products Used:
Architect: ESG Architecture, Pope Architects
General Contractor: Kraus-Anderson Construction
Building Owner: StuartCo
Kraus-Anderson Construction undertook an ambitious construction project in downtown Minneapolis that included building a new five-story, 100,000-square-foot company headquarters along the Kraus-Anderson Block. An eight-story hotel, 17-story apartment building and a three-story mixed-use building are also located along the block.
The building owner, StuartCo, "wanted to install large windows and they wanted those windows to be as structurally sound as they were aesthetically pleasing," said Jamie Engelsma, vice president of the Kraus-Anderson Financial Services Group.
Engineered Product for High-Rise Buildings
Pella Impervia fiberglass windows can be engineered for high-rise buildings reaching up to mid-to-upper 20 stories, which made them a perfect fit for this project.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.