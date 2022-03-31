Litchfield Home's Wall of Windows Pair Stunning Views With Energy Efficiency

Upgrading 1980s Pella for a New, More Efficient Pella Product

Our client’s Litchfield, Minnesota home boasts a wall of windows in their dining/great room that offers gorgeous views of woods and water — every Minnesotan’s dream! While their early 1980s Pella windows had served them well, it was time for an update.

They were looking to swap out the old windows for a newer, more energy-efficient option, as well as change the interior trim around and between the windows. Because they had such a great experience with their old Pella windows, they didn’t think twice about who they would work with for the replacement.

After consultation with their project representative, it was determined that a combination of Lifestyle Series casement and trapezoidal picture windows would be the ideal solution to maintain their stunning views while improving their home’s energy efficiency.

Beauty and Energy Savings Go Hand-in-Hand With Pella Lifestyle Series Windows

Pella’s Lifestyle Series windows give you the best of both worlds — beauty and function. These stunning wood windows provide a wide range of benefits, including:

Energy efficiency

Durability

Noise reduction

Optional built-in blinds, shades, security sensors, or patented Rolscreen® retractable screens

Dual- and triple-pane options available

…and much more. Plus, Lifestyle Series windows offer flexible style, complementing any design aesthetic from traditional to modern and everything in between.

And with highly desired features and options — including a range of paints, stains, and hardware finishes to choose from — you can create the look you want while benefiting from exceptional performance and energy savings. In fact, Lifestyle Series windows meet or exceed ENERGY STAR® guidelines in all 50 states!

Every project we take on at Pella Windows and Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin is accomplished with a top-notch team of people. Brian Bennet, the project representative for this project, speaks to the importance of having a solid team:

“This would not have happened if not for two of the very important team members that make me look good… Michele from our operations team and the installation crew, led by Bernie.”

And the homeowners were thrilled not only with their new Pella windows but also with the hard work and positive attitude of the team working on their project.

Speaking about Brian and the team, they said:

“[Brian] worked diligently to meet our design needs, completing a thorough plan. He was always so positive. With each contact, text, and email he gave quick responses letting us know he received our questions and would get back to us with answers in a timely manner…When the project was done he cared to follow up, making sure we were pleased with the project.

Michelle…was a delight to work with. She was always so cheerful and dedicated to finding answers…Her communication was excellent.

Our installer, Bernie, was friendly and a talented woodworker. The project looks beautiful because of his meticulous woodworking and cuts!

We LOVE the product, design, and people we worked with!”

Happy customers are the reason we do what we do here at Pella, so it goes without saying that it’s wonderful to hear such rave reviews from our clients.