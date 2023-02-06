Meet Pella's Partners: An Interview With Chisel Architecture

At Pella, we go above and beyond to make beautifully designed products that clients can be proud of. That’s why we consider ourselves lucky to have partners who are just as passionate about design as we are.

Take Sara Whicher and Marcy Townsend, for example. Co-founders of Chisel Architecture, these two women share a passion for custom home designs that complement the lives of each individual owner. The result? Designs that will delight clients and architecture buffs alike.

We sat down with Sara and Marcy and asked them to give us a behind-the-scenes look at one of their recent projects: the stunning waterfront property, “Lantern on the Lake.”

Chisel Architecture: A Meeting of Minds

Chisel Architecture is just cresting the four-year mark in 2023. The minds behind it, however, have a combined 40 years of experience in the residential architecture and design industry.

Sara and Marcy met as interns at a notable architecture firm. As novices, they spent years studying under the mentorship of several talented architects and designers.

While Sara stayed at the firm to solidify her skills, Marcy traveled to Chicago to get a feel for different ways of doing things. There, she picked up on styles and construction techniques she’d later bring to her own company.

When fate brought the two together again at a different firm, Sara and Marcy found themselves comparing notes, dreaming of how they might lead a firm with their own vision.

With that dream in mind—and a little bit of bravery—the two took the jump and started their own firm. Their only regret was that they didn’t do it sooner.

Q: What sets Chisel Architecture apart from other residential architecture and design firms?

Sara: Definitely our Pattern of Life™ process. Many clients tell us all about the features they want, like a sub-zero refrigerator or a granite countertop, but Pattern of Life goes much deeper than that.

We ask clients, “What side of the bed do you get out of in the morning? What do you do first? Do you drink your coffee in the kitchen or in your bedroom? How do you feel when you walk into particular rooms? How do you want to feel?” Everyone follows a pattern in their life—our goal is to delve deeper into the client’s pattern and design a home that honors it.

Q: Tell us about the concept behind “Lantern on the Lake.”

Marcy: We basically took the idea of the “Minnesota man cave” and turned it on its head. Instead of the client’s “cave” being in the basement, it’s the entire upper level. It’s also a sky bar, surrounded by windows. In fact, the biggest window of the entire house is up there. He’s also got an extensive roof deck.