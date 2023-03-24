Meet Pella's Partners: An Interview With David Charlez Designs

David Charlez Designs: A Lifelong Dream

David C. Zweber had always had a strong creative side. Often found building structures with tinker toys, erector sets, and Legos, it was clear from his childhood that David had a knack for bringing his creative visions to life.

“I was always more of a left-brain thinker,” David explains. “Something in the creative arts was definitely going to be my passion.”

As he got older, he developed an interest in the residential architecture and design industry. Even when he was in high school, David would attend the Parade of Homes to marvel at the ingenuity and elegance of the architectural designs.

Today, David is the Principal Designer and Founder of his own award-winning design firm, David Charlez Designs. A small boutique firm of six, DCD specializes in high-end residential custom homes.

His firm’s most recent accolades include a 2022 Best of Houzz Design Award, several 2022 Housing First Trillium Awards, and the prestigious 2022 Grand ARDA (American Residential Design Award).

We sat down with David to get some insight into how he began his career, what separates his firm from the competition, and what’s in store for DCD in the future.

Q: How did David Charlez Designs get started?

D: I’d already started my career with a large builder in the area, but when the recession hit and the industry cooled off, I took a little break. Then, in 2012 when the building industry started to show some life, I decided to go out on my own. I started my own firm, and brought a few others with me whom I'd worked with in my previous careers. We’ve quickly grown over the last 10 years.

Q: What would you say are the benefits of being a small boutique firm?

D: We really like the size that we’re at: we all know what’s going on in every project at any given time. We don’t have layers of management. Our office has a really tight-knit, family-style dynamic that works well for the type of work that we do.

Q: Who is the ideal customer of David Charlez Designs?

D: Most of our clients want homes that don’t have to be huge in square footage, but that are architecturally significant. These homes exhibit major attention to detail, high-end features, and designs that lend themselves to a more sophisticated lifestyle.

We’ve done a wide variety of styles—anything from traditional to modern, and quite a bit of everything in between. We’re not niched to a single architectural style like some firms; we prefer to have more of an expansive portfolio so we can be a candidate for any project that’s out there.

Q: What draws clients to your firm?

D: Most of the time, clients will gravitate toward a home that we’ve done in the past. People will see something that really catches their eye, and they’ll want to use the design as inspiration for their project. That’s the typical route to us.

We also keep good relationships with our builder clients. We work as a team with our custom builders, which encourages them to refer a lot of work to us. So we also receive clients who are going directly to the builders themselves.