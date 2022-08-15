Meet Pella's Partners: An Interview With I/O Design Office

At Pella, we forge strong bonds with the architecture and interior design offices we partner with. If they need quality windows and doors for their projects, our partners know they can trust Pella to provide high-end products and even better service.

We sat down with one such partner, I/O Design Office, to highlight one of their recent designs: the Buffalo Modern Project.

I/O Design: Resolving a Conflict of Elements

Standing in the middle of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Douglas was awestruck. Just 12 years old, he’d stumbled upon a model of “Fallingwater” designed by architectural legend, Frank Lloyd Wright.

“I remember thinking it wasn’t like any other house I’d seen before. It had a river running right through it,” Douglas recalls. “As a 12-year-old little guy, it blew my mind.”

For Nicole, it was the nuances of interior design that caught her interest, including color, texture, and furniture design and layout. In a classic case of serendipity, after she graduated from college, she was hired at the same firm where Douglas worked.

Douglas and Nicole were partnered up frequently, tackling projects around the country. Together, they developed a design process that was more holistic than the typical residential design process for the industry.

“Douglas and I believe that architecture and interior design are one instead of two separate things, and should be treated as such,” Nicole explains.

Over the next 10 years, Douglas and Nicole worked on their process of harmonizing these seemingly-opposed elements. They tested it, refined it and saw exceptional results. Eventually, their clients were telling them that they should start their own firm.

Lucky for us, they listened.

Q: Do you think it sets I/O Design apart from the competition that you see architecture and interior design as one?

D: Yes. With this process, you don’t have competing visions. We’re always on the same page, which eliminates friction that can be problematic for a project. We incorporate interior considerations at the earliest stages of the design, which allows us to get the space sized just right for the client.

Another thing that sets us apart is our approach to working with clients. We work collaboratively, guiding and facilitating the ideation process rather than insisting on our own vision. When you get everybody working together like that, there are these synergies that happen. And that’s what we’re looking for: serendipity...

Q: What projects do you enjoy working on the most?

N: Design-wise, modern design is our specialty. We’ve done many other things, but modern design is where our passion lies.

D: Our ideal project would probably be a new home, between $1.5 and $3 million. That’s the sweet spot for us because it gives us the scope in which we can deliver our best work. After we finish the schematic design, we get to use our visualization skills to help the client understand exactly what they’re going to get.

Visualization was a process Nicole and I started developing when we first began working together. We helped develop a workflow with various software applications, as well as a process of creating a model. This way, clients could see what they were getting earlier on. In many ways, the model is our testing ground.

Q: What do you love most about the work you do?

N: We have the same answer–our clients.

D: We’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of wonderful people, collaborating with them from the beginning until the very end when they move in.

When we collaborate, our goal is to get our clients to set aside all the technical concerns and to play with ideas without judgment, and say, “Well what if we did this?” Or, “What if that happens?” That’s where the magic comes through.

We want our clients to know that this is a safe place to have ideas. We try to show them that it’s okay to joke around and have fun. One of the comments we always got at our old office was that our clients were always having a good time and laughing throughout the process.

Q: So, the Buffalo Modern Project–who was your client and what were your goals?