Meet Pella's Partners: An Interview With Moderno Homes

Q: How does your involvement in projects differ from that of other builders/contractors?

A typical builder will search for a homesite for their clients, but Moderno is unique in that we create them. It's an amazing pathway that we get to experience and be a part of.

We engage with the sellers of large properties, like family farms or family trusts. Oftentimes, their land is greatly meaningful to them; they usually have a vision of developing so they can preserve the beauty for future families. They not only want to partner with someone knowledgeable, but someone whom they can trust to execute their vision.

Throughout our 30-year history, we’ve developed hundreds of homesites. For each project, we’ve had our hand in every step of the process, from crops in the field to the final landscape on a luxury estate. We are truly engaged at every touch point.

My dad often told us, “We leave things better than we find them. Taking raw land and building a home to enhance a family’s lifestyle and memories for generations — what could be better than this?” Continuing this legacy is something we’re very proud of!

Q: Does Moderno Homes cater to a certain architectural style?

While we are most known for our acreage estates, design-wise, every project takes on a life of its own. For example, the Artisan Home Tour project that we’re managing right now is a Rustic Modern. A few homesites down from that we have a Mediterranean style. We work with our clients to create a home that’s a reflection of them.

Sometimes people wonder if they align with our style and the truth is, although we push the envelope of modern trends in our projects, we are intentional in seeking the modern trends of each individual style. If a home is going Rustic, Mediterranean, or Lake Cottage, we want to be on the cutting edge in each style of design and we take our clients with us. We invite them to be a little daring and edgy within their style. It makes for a fun project, and in the end we create something fresh that they are excited about and can’t wait to share with friends and family. Comfort is cool, but fresh is fun!

Q: Who is Moderno Homes’ ideal customer?

We best serve customers who are highly value-driven and motivated to be in control of their project. While they don’t lift a finger, they are in full control over who is on their project, what is ordered, and receive full transparency of the financial portfolio. That usually means we’re not the right builder for the first-time home buyer, but rather a great fit for business owners and individuals in the business realm.

Our typical buyer profile is a person who’s built (...) a home already, has an established family, and owns a business. This person is usually in a neighborhood setting, but wants to get out and have the pool, the 4-wheelers, etc., on an acreage between $1-2 million. He wants to build smart and appreciates the relationship of a trusted partner to value-build his home and navigate the most cost-effective way to get top-quality for the best price. That’s our guy and we are an exceptional partner to take him from where he is to where he wants to be! Serving this type of client is where we shine brightest!

Q: How would you describe your relationship with your customers?

My dad always said, “When you stop serving people, get out of the business,” and we carry this mentality into each project. It’s important that the alignment we have with our clients is solid from the start, so we are able to serve them well.

Communication, transparency, advocacy, trust, and integrity — that is already part of the Moderno package, but we do a tremendous amount of connection on the front end to establish the grounds for success before ever engaging in the process.

Before a shovel hits the ground, the relationships we have with our clients are strong. We maintain these relationships throughout construction via daily communication, weekly on-site visits, direct conversations with all subcontractors, and signed agreements. We run clean sites, have clear bookkeeping, and offer trusted advice. All of this results in valued, respected, and well-maintained relationships with our clients.

After 30 years of running a referral-based business, we know with certainty that great projects and beautiful builds come from a passion for serving our clients to the best of our ability. We’re family building for families, and we build for them like we would build for ourselves. It’s a different approach and one that naturally fuels relationships that are sustained long after our projects are complete.