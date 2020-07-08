Minnetonka Home Makeover Includes Stunning Entry Door

We worked with a Minnetonka, Minnesota, customer to install beautiful wood windows and an eye-catching black front entry door as part of a four-phase home redesign project. Pella worked alongside the client from start to finish to ensure that the door and windows met her needs.

Beyond the upgraded windows and doors, the home also received new siding and shingles. Together, these elements brought a contemporary look to the home. The customer was absolutely ecstatic about the front entry, saying “that was the best decision of them all.”