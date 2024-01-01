Our Team
Meet your local team of Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin
For 85 years, our talented, experienced, and customer-focused Pella Northland team has been dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for their home and budget.
Locally owned and managed, the Pella Northland team is passionate about our community and the services we provide.
Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make your experience so exceptional that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement or new construction project.
If you are interested in joining our team, take a look at our current openings and see if there is a position that is the right fit.
Explore the History of Pella Windows & Doors
In the late 1930s, the Ron Johnson family became the first Pella distributorship in central Minnesota, then known as Pella Products. It has only grown in the decades since, becoming Pella Windows & Doors of Minnesota as it is known today, with more than 150 employees and showrooms spread across our region. But one thing has never changed: our commitment to providing innovative products that serve the needs of our customers.
