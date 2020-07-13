Pella Impervia Product Line Complements Forward-Thinking Apartments
Project Scope
Type:
Office/Business
Industry:
Commercial
Location:
Minneapolis, MN
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Building
Products Used:
Fiberglass Windows, Awning Windows, Sliding Windows, Fixed Frame Windows, and In-Swing Hinged Patio Doors
Architect: MSR Design
General Contractor: Weis Builders
Building Owner: Aeon
From its inception, The Rose apartment complex in South Minneapolis aimed to set a new standard for sustainability while providing an affordable housing option for residents. Project leaders looked to the Living Building Challenge, which goes beyond LEED sustainability measures, as a guide for The Rose's energy-efficient construction and design.
Aeon selected Pella to work on this project because of its innovative product line of energy-efficient Pella Impervia fiberglass windows and doors. These were used in the buildings' fenestration systems, including the storefront system on the first floor.
Fiberglass Storefront Delivers Energy-Efficiency
Pella Impervia fiberglass storefront offers up to 50-foot-wide, uninterrupted composites. This mimicked the look of an aluminum storefront while delivering superior energy-efficiency. Reinforced mull systems ensured structural integrity.
Factory Glazing Increases Unit Reliability
Units were factory glazed in a controlled environment, saving time and money during the window installation process while improving the overall reliability of each unit.
Windows and Doors Provide Energy Savings
Energy-efficient Pella Impervia fiberglass windows and doors helped the building team meet the precise requirements of the Living Building Challenge.
Project Gallery
