Pella Impervia Product Line Complements Forward-Thinking Apartments

Architect: MSR Design



General Contractor: Weis Builders



Building Owner: Aeon

From its inception, The Rose apartment complex in South Minneapolis aimed to set a new standard for sustainability while providing an affordable housing option for residents. Project leaders looked to the Living Building Challenge, which goes beyond LEED sustainability measures, as a guide for The Rose's energy-efficient construction and design.

Aeon selected Pella to work on this project because of its innovative product line of energy-efficient Pella Impervia fiberglass windows and doors. These were used in the buildings' fenestration systems, including the storefront system on the first floor.

Fiberglass Storefront Delivers Energy-Efficiency

Pella Impervia fiberglass storefront offers up to 50-foot-wide, uninterrupted composites. This mimicked the look of an aluminum storefront while delivering superior energy-efficiency. Reinforced mull systems ensured structural integrity.

Factory Glazing Increases Unit Reliability

Units were factory glazed in a controlled environment, saving time and money during the window installation process while improving the overall reliability of each unit.

Windows and Doors Provide Energy Savings

Energy-efficient Pella Impervia fiberglass windows and doors helped the building team meet the precise requirements of the Living Building Challenge.