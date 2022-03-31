Pella Lifestyle Series Enhances Beauty and Improves Energy Efficiency in Minneapolis Window Replacement Project

IMPROVED ENERGY EFFICIENCY, EASE OF CLEANING, AND REMARKABLE BEAUTY

This project involved replacing older Pella windows with new and improved Pella Lifestyle Series windows in the two-story great room of this beautiful Minneapolis, Minnesota home. An area filled with windows and gorgeous natural light, it was important to maintain the glass square footage while improving energy efficiency.

The windows being replaced were original Pella triple-pane units from the 1980s. While they provided great light and views, window technology and construction have advanced since then, allowing for units that are easier to clean and maintain.

After a consultation, it was determined that Pella Lifestyle Series Windows would be the ideal window replacement for this project. With improved energy efficiency and two fixed panes allowing for easier cleaning, these beautiful wood windows fit the needs of the client perfectly.

In addition, the new windows were the same dimension as the old ones, making replacement easier, with no need for rough opening modification. What’s more, the glass area was increased slightly, as the new Lifestyle Series windows have a sleeker design compared to the metal-banded inner panels of old.

STYLE AND DURABILITY MEET ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND SOUND CONTROL IN PELLA LIFESTYLE SERIES WINDOWS

With the beauty and durability of wood, Pella’s innovative Lifestyle Series windows offer exceptional energy efficiency and sound control combined with flexible style to enhance any design aesthetic.

Whether your home is traditional, modern, or somewhere in between, these beautiful wood windows offer the utmost in style along with highly desired features and options. Select from a wide range of paints, stains, and hardware finishes to suit your home’s design, and add our best-integrated blinds and shades, built-in security sensors, or patented Rolscreen® retractable screens for even better functionality, safety, and ease of use.

Lifestyle Series windows add comfort to your home while helping to keep outside noises out and inside noises in. What’s more, they meet or exceed ENERGY STAR® guidelines in all 50 states.

Choose from four different packages (performance, energy efficiency, sound control, and ultimate performance) based on what’s most important to you.

QUALITY WINDOWS, HARD WORK AND EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER CARE MAKE FOR HAPPY CLIENTS

The homeowner for this project expressed their appreciation of our sales rep, Matt Groth, as well as our hard-working installers. Here’s what they had to say:

“From the initial bid and through the whole experience Matt was a pleasure to work with. He knew his product very well, [and] was professional as well as friendly. He provided us with a very competitive bid for this expensive project and followed through to the completion of the task. I also must compliment the installers. Their work ethic and skill were excellent and they saved me a lot of work that I was concerned that I would have to do after the windows were in.”

At Pella, we value each client and strive to ensure they receive the utmost in customer care every time.