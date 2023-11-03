Pella Lifestyle Windows Bring Efficiency and Comfort to St. Cloud Home

High Performance, Convenience, and Contemporary Design

We replaced this beautiful St. Cloud home’s old Andersen casement windows with our Pella Lifestyle Series windows.

Installed in the 1970s, our client’s old windows were clearly suffering the effects of age, from draftiness to showing signs of rot on the exterior. For her replacements, our client wanted to maintain a contemporary profile with a simple, yet efficient window. She also specified that she did not want to have to do the interior finishing.

Luckily, Pella wood products are available with factory pre-finishing options for the interiors. Our client was thrilled to learn her stain color was part of our standard offering, with an exterior white to match. Factory pre-finishing allows a consistent, quality application as well as a no-mess, no-fume advantage in the home on installation day.

As we discussed options, our client fell in love with the wash feature on our Lifestyle Series wood casement windows. So, after a consultation with Brian Bennet, one of our Replacement Sales Consultants with many years of experience, it was decided that the double-pane option of our Lifestyle Series wood casement windows would be a simple, high-performing solution to meet her needs.

Pella Lifestyle Series offers a variety of options for sound reduction and energy efficiency. Our dual-pane glass option was the perfect fit for this project, keeping the noise and temperature of the outside world where they belong. The energy efficiency and comfort afforded by these windows make them a great choice for any home.

A Comfortable, Contemporary Solution

The meeting point of style and utility, our Pella Lifestyle Series windows are an elegant addition to your home's aesthetic and functionality. These windows are crafted with exquisite attention to detail, offering a sleek design that complements any interior or exterior, and the comfort that every homeowner will appreciate.

The innovative technology behind the Pella Lifestyle Series windows provides optimal energy efficiency, ensuring a comfortable living space all year round. With customizable options, you can choose the perfect style, color, and hardware to elevate the ambiance of your home. Trust in Pella's commitment to quality and design, and enjoy the comfort and durability of the Lifestyle Series windows.