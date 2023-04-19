Pella Partners with NDSU To Create “Pella Design Competition” Scholarship Program

“Aside from the exterior, we’re interested in how the building flows on the interior,” says Pete. “From the time somebody walks in the front door, we want to see that students understand what makes the most sense.”

This year, around 60 students submitted their designs for the contest. Of those 60, three received scholarships for their exceptional showroom designs. This year, the two runners-up were Cody Williamson and Haddey Zastrow, who won $500 each. The lucky winner was Emma Clark, who was awarded $3,000.

“All of our students worked very hard on this — there were a lot of very good and very impressive designs that didn’t make it to the top, but were outstanding,” David points out. “But more than a design competition, this is an important exercise in engaging with the industry. Through this contest, the students begin to understand that there are real products and real people that they will be interacting with throughout their careers.”

Pete agrees about the importance of this aspect of the competition, citing Pella’s own origin story:

Back in 1927, Pella owner Pete Kuyper went to the architect community to present his “rollscreen” products for the first time. He wanted to hear the architects’ honest feedback and hopefully get his products specified.”

Luckily, Kuyper was successful. And from those original relationships with the architecture community, Pella grew into the business we know and love today.

“So, our goal is to start building those relationships at the university level with the architecture students, professors, and administrators,” says Pete. “NDSU is the first school we have partnered with, and it’s been a great success thanks to Susan, David, and the students.”

Ultimately, David hopes the Pella Design Competition gives his students a “window” into what the future could look like as they continue to build their careers in architecture.

“We want them to know that there are people they can reach out to, and resources out there to assist them in their development of designs,” says David. “And that, at the end of the day, we’re all in this industry together to create amazing buildings!"