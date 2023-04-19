Pella's Seamless Replacement Installation Process: 5 Steps
on April 19, 2023
At Pella, we’ve earned our stellar reputation not only for the quality of our products but also for our seamless installation process that makes life easier for homeowners in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. From the moment you order your Pella replacement window or door, to years after installation should you ever put in a service request, our team is committed to serving you.
After almost 100 years in the industry, we stand by our products and our process. After over 85 years of serving the local community, the Pella Northland team prides itself on the level of integrity we bring to our market. So, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your windows or doors, but have questions about our installation process, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve sat down with our General Manager of Field Services and Installation, Brandon Caldwell, to help us break down our process. Having been a part of our Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Pella family for 12 years now, Brandon knows just how important a seamless installation is to our customers and is proud to be a part of the team that makes it happen.
Step 1: Order Verification
Most homeowners we work with have a vision for their home. Maybe you want a new bay window for your kitchen or a high-quality sliding glass door for the patio. Our expert Replacement Sales Consultants are here to help. They come to your home and work with you to select the specific product that matches that vision, and then work with our team to place your order and prepare for your installation.
But before Pella sends a team of installation technicians out to your home, we’re going to first call in our Order Verification team. The “OV” team is a group of technicians who double-check everything before the installation team begins working on your home.
“As a homeowner, not only are you investing a large amount of money into your project, but you’re also letting strangers into your home to cut holes into the side of your house, which could be nerve-wracking,” says Brandon. “Our OV Team team goes out and confirms all measurements, code specifications, and material types, and gets a good sense of any challenges we might encounter to ensure that we’re set up for success, not only for ourselves but for our customers. This step helps us to fully prepare to deliver that ‘No Mess, No Guess Installation Day.’”
Step 2: Review and Order Product
After the order verification takes place, your order is reviewed in detail by our Project Coordinating team. Once the order has been carefully reviewed by our Sales Representative, Order Verification Technician, and Project Coordinator, the order is officially placed with Pella.
“Once the order is placed, we receive product arrival dates and work to match up the right installation team for each project,” says Brandon. “Then, we schedule with the homeowners.”
We take care of handling the windows and doors along the way and ensure safe transport to the home on installation day.
“Pella is unique in the sense that it’s one of the few companies that sells the product, manufactures it, owns the shipping, owns the installation, and owns service,” says Brandon. “There’s no finger-pointing whatsoever in the process with Pella — we have your product from start to finish.”
Step 3: Installation
When it’s time for your product to be installed, our installation team will arrive at your home ready to demonstrate their exceptional craftsmanship. Our installation technicians are highly trained and meticulously vetted by Pella, so you can enjoy the confidence that comes with having a team of certified professionals working in your home.
“In order to become a Pella Certified Installer, new hires must complete online courses annually and be observed installing windows and doors at our on-site training facility,” says Brandon. “Before we hire, we also run background checks and request photos and videos of their previous work to make sure they’re able to meet Pella’s high standards.
This commitment to attention to detail ensures that every installation is precise and carried out with the utmost care. When the day of installation comes, our team will prioritize communication to help you feel confident that your installation will be a smooth and worry-free process.
“Before our crew touches anything in your home, they’ll introduce themselves, let you know what they're going to do, and walk through the home with you,” says Brandon. “They’ll explain how the day is going to progress and make sure you have the lead installer’s contact information if you need to reach them.”
After everything has been confirmed, the installation team will begin their work, prepping the space with drop cloths throughout the interior and applying plastic where needed on the exterior. With a Pella installation, you can rest assured that our team is following researched and approved Pella methods, using the right materials for the job.
For example, we use Pella flashing tape to seal the openings, which adheres better than other tapes in cooler temperatures. We also use Pella materials like foam and caulk to help produce the best installation possible. Throughout the process, the installation team will stop and ask you if you have any questions to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Step 4: Clean Up & Removal
When the installation is complete, Pella’s installation crew makes it a priority to clean up and remove every trace of the installation process from your home. We also take any old products, such as original windows or doors, from the premises and dispose of them for you.
“Pella is not like some contractors where the disposal is up to the homeowner. We are not going to lean them against your garage or leave them at the end of your driveway,” Brandon says. “When your Pella Installers leave the home, it’s clean, we’re gone, and you can enjoy your new windows or doors.”
Step 5: Service After Sale
A major factor that sets Pella apart from our competitors is our exemplary Service Department. Once you’ve ordered with Pella, you’re a Pella customer for life, and our Service Department is committed to taking care of you long after the initial sale.
“Once the installation is complete, the customer is in our system. That means when they call in and reference either their serial numbers or address, we already have their information and our Service Department can help them quickly and efficiently,” Brandon says.
“In the world of construction, things happen. Something may get nicked or damaged during installation,” he explains. “While this is never the goal, and all precautions are taken to avoid any issues, we want our Pella customers to know that we have a dedicated team ready to spring into action should anything arise.”
10-Year Installation Warranty
The average installation warranty is two years, but Pella offers a 10-year installation warranty to our customers. We’re proud to say it’s the best warranty in the market.
“From my experience, you can buy the most expensive window or door, but if it’s not installed correctly, it will fail,” says Brandon. “And with Pella, we own that product and process from start to finish, so we can offer a much larger and more extensive warranty.”
In addition to being much longer than the average warranty, Pella’s installation warranty is also transferable to new homeowners. That means it’s an additional selling feature should you ever decide to sell your home before the warranty expires.
“This is what I love best about our Pella replacement installation process — I love working with our team of professionals to handle these projects from start to finish for our customers. We pride ourselves on being able to offer our customers the perfect installation process for their specific project,” Brandon says. “We make it easy for homeowners, we provide the best installation in the industry, and we stand behind our products and workmanship. It’s what makes me proud to be a part of the Pella Northland team.”
Need a New Window? Leave It To The Pros at Pella
At Pella Northland, we take pride in providing high-quality products and exceptional service that reflects our 85 years of local industry leadership. From meticulous order verification to our long-lasting warranties, we are committed to creating a seamless and stress-free installation experience for homeowners in Minnesota/Western Wisconsin.
If you're considering upgrading your windows or doors, trust the team of professionals at Pella to transform your home with precision and care. Contact us today to schedule your next project and experience the power of Pella! We look forward to helping you enhance your home.
