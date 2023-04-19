Step 1: Order Verification

Most homeowners we work with have a vision for their home. Maybe you want a new bay window for your kitchen or a high-quality sliding glass door for the patio. Our expert Replacement Sales Consultants are here to help. They come to your home and work with you to select the specific product that matches that vision, and then work with our team to place your order and prepare for your installation.

But before Pella sends a team of installation technicians out to your home, we’re going to first call in our Order Verification team. The “OV” team is a group of technicians who double-check everything before the installation team begins working on your home.

“As a homeowner, not only are you investing a large amount of money into your project, but you’re also letting strangers into your home to cut holes into the side of your house, which could be nerve-wracking,” says Brandon. “Our OV Team team goes out and confirms all measurements, code specifications, and material types, and gets a good sense of any challenges we might encounter to ensure that we’re set up for success, not only for ourselves but for our customers. This step helps us to fully prepare to deliver that ‘No Mess, No Guess Installation Day.’”

Step 2: Review and Order Product

After the order verification takes place, your order is reviewed in detail by our Project Coordinating team. Once the order has been carefully reviewed by our Sales Representative, Order Verification Technician, and Project Coordinator, the order is officially placed with Pella.

“Once the order is placed, we receive product arrival dates and work to match up the right installation team for each project,” says Brandon. “Then, we schedule with the homeowners.”

We take care of handling the windows and doors along the way and ensure safe transport to the home on installation day.

“Pella is unique in the sense that it’s one of the few companies that sells the product, manufactures it, owns the shipping, owns the installation, and owns service,” says Brandon. “There’s no finger-pointing whatsoever in the process with Pella — we have your product from start to finish.”

Step 3: Installation

When it’s time for your product to be installed, our installation team will arrive at your home ready to demonstrate their exceptional craftsmanship. Our installation technicians are highly trained and meticulously vetted by Pella, so you can enjoy the confidence that comes with having a team of certified professionals working in your home.

“In order to become a Pella Certified Installer, new hires must complete online courses annually and be observed installing windows and doors at our on-site training facility,” says Brandon. “Before we hire, we also run background checks and request photos and videos of their previous work to make sure they’re able to meet Pella’s high standards.

This commitment to attention to detail ensures that every installation is precise and carried out with the utmost care. When the day of installation comes, our team will prioritize communication to help you feel confident that your installation will be a smooth and worry-free process.

“Before our crew touches anything in your home, they’ll introduce themselves, let you know what they're going to do, and walk through the home with you,” says Brandon. “They’ll explain how the day is going to progress and make sure you have the lead installer’s contact information if you need to reach them.”

After everything has been confirmed, the installation team will begin their work, prepping the space with drop cloths throughout the interior and applying plastic where needed on the exterior. With a Pella installation, you can rest assured that our team is following researched and approved Pella methods, using the right materials for the job.

For example, we use Pella flashing tape to seal the openings, which adheres better than other tapes in cooler temperatures. We also use Pella materials like foam and caulk to help produce the best installation possible. Throughout the process, the installation team will stop and ask you if you have any questions to make sure everyone is on the same page.