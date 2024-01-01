Minneapolis, MN Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Minneapolis
A vibrant metropolis, Minneapolis is one of the most popular cities in the world. From the Lake of the Isles to the Walker Art Center, this city offers an array of beautiful natural sites and culturally-impactful museums to enjoy. It also boasts of a delicious culinary scene, making Minneapolis a top foodie destination. This is why many individuals are flocking to Minneapolis to buy a home.
Minneapolis Popular Local Trends & Styles
- Casement Windows
Designed with a crank and hinge, casement windows can do what traditional windows can’t — open outward to a 90 degree angle. This wider angle allows for better cross ventilation as more air can flow through your home. Casement windows’ large glass panes also provide you with an extended view of your natural surroundings.
- Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors
From cold winters to hot, humid summers, Minneapolis experiences all four seasons and a multitude of temperatures. But you and your family can enjoy a comfortable temperature inside your home no matter the weather, with energy-efficient windows and doors.
- Custom Front Doors
Add unique style to your home with a custom front door. Whether you have a contemporary or traditional-style home, you can customize your front door to fit your design vision. Choose elegant door handles for a Tudor home or consider black-finish hardware for a Colonial-style residence. With a custom front door, your Minneapolis home can be the stylish star of your neighborhood.
- Bay Windows
A gorgeous feature of Victorian Minneapolis homes, bay windows add an elegant flair. These windows extend outward, creating a bay-shaped area that can be designed with an additional sitting space next to the windows.
