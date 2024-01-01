<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
St Paul, MN Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in St. Paul

Of the two Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, the latter is considered to exude an elegant and traditional charm. Evidence of this can be seen in various St. Paul neighborhoods whose streets are lined with historic Victorian and Tudor homes. However traditional homes aren’t the only popular style. St. Paul homeowners love the contemporary aesthetic too. Discover how St. Paul homeowners are enhancing their homes with timeless windows and door styles.

St. Paul Popular Local Trends & Styles

  • Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors

    Now more than ever, St. Paul homeowners want energy-efficient doors and windows. These products are designed to be weather-proof against humid summers and cold, snowy winters. They reflect heat away from the home during the summer and helps a home be better insulated during the winter.

  • Entry Doors

    First impressions are important, and when you have a gorgeous front entry door to greet your family, friends, and guests, your home is sure to impress everyone. Customize your entry door to achieve your design vision. In-demand St. Paul styles include elegant black entry doors, classic wood entry doors, and simple door handles and hardware.

  • Double-Hung Windows

    If you want more sunlight and fresh air to permeate through your home, double-hung windows may be the answer. Designed with two sashes, this feature allows the window to slide up or down, effectively creating two openings. The double sashes also open inward which makes it easier to clean your window. Double-hung windows are a classic choice that can complement a contemporary or traditional home.

  • Black Windows

    Looking to enhance your St. Paul home’s curb appeal? Black windows can help accentuate a modern or traditional home. These dark-hued windows create a beautiful focal point and when paired with light-colored walls, make a room feel bigger. Customize your black windows to seamlessly blend with your Victorian home or Modern Craftsman property.

