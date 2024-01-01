Pella Windows & Doors of Eau Claire
Contact Details
- Call (715) 836-9301
- 2504 S Hastings WayEau Claire, WI54701
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Tuesday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Wednesday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Thursday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Since 2000, Pella Windows & Doors of Eau Claire has taken pride in being the go-to window and door specialist in the Eau Claire community. Our products and expertise have helped residents in the Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Birchwood, Cumberland, Menomonie, Spooner, Rice Lake, Hudson, Lake Hallie, Elk Mound and Traux areas complete their dream window and door replacement projects.
Located just off Storrs Road and East Clairemont Avenue off of South Hastings Way, you can find us near Fireside Hearth and Home, in the same building as Classics Furniture.
Get the right windows and doors for your home.
The seasoned team at Pella of Eau Claire knows the Wisconsin climate inside and out. We can provide practical guidance for your new windows and doors, whether you’re shopping for classic vinyl casement windows that’ll maintain energy efficiency in your home – even during the chilly winter months – or sleek, contemporary hinged doors for easy access to the patio when temperatures warm up.
Expert guidance. Superior service.
Committed to continued excellence and furthering our industry knowledge, Pella Windows & Doors of Eau Claire is a member of both the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association (CVHBA) and the St. Croix Valley Home Builder Association (SCVHBA).
We proudly support our community.
As part of Pella Northland, our Eau Claire team supports Aeon and CommonBond in their efforts to provide our community with affordable housing, as well as the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Minneapolis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Minnesota Front Entry Doors
Minnesota Front Entry Doors
- Fargo Patio Doors
Fargo Patio Doors