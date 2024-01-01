Since 2000, Pella Windows & Doors of Eau Claire has taken pride in being the go-to window and door specialist in the Eau Claire community. Our products and expertise have helped residents in the Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Birchwood, Cumberland, Menomonie, Spooner, Rice Lake, Hudson, Lake Hallie, Elk Mound and Traux areas complete their dream window and door replacement projects.

Located just off Storrs Road and East Clairemont Avenue off of South Hastings Way, you can find us near Fireside Hearth and Home, in the same building as Classics Furniture.