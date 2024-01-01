Pella Windows & Doors of Plymouth
Contact Details
- Call (952) 915-6080
- 13810 24th Ave NSuite 430Plymouth, MN55441
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Plymouth takes pride in being the go-to window and door specialists in the thriving Plymouth community. We have the products and expertise you need for your replacement projects in the Minneapolis, Maple Grove, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park areas. Just 12 miles northwest of Minneapolis, Plymouth is widely applauded for its quality of life, and our residents enjoy how close we are to more than a half a dozen sizable bodies of water.
Near I-494, you can find us on 24th Avenue right next to Carlson’s Piano World. Mobility is also one of Plymouth’s primary perks. I-494 runs through our community as does Hwy 55. You can quickly and easily get to Hwy 169 if you head east from our showroom.
Get the right windows and doors for your home.
If you live in Plymouth, chances are you might either have a home on the water or know someone who does. The seasoned team at Pella of Plymouth knows the Minnesota climate inside and out. We can provide practical guidance for your window and door needs on the lake, whether you’re shopping for a bay window to soak up the views or a fiberglass sliding window for easy access to fresh air with exceptional energy efficiency.
Expert guidance. Superior service.
Committed to continued excellence and furthering our industry knowledge, Pella Windows & Doors of Plymouth is a member of the American Architectural Manufacturers Association. In 2019, we were named Associate of the Year by the leading voice for Minnesota’s housing industry, Housing First Minnesota. You might have even seen our team in action on HGTV’s “ Property Brothers: Buying and Selling”.
Choose the Name You can Trust
The Pella brand is backed by a history of innovative products and outstanding customer service. At Pella Windows & Doors of Plymouth, you can look to our years of service and experience, which has allowed us to grow into one of the most trusted names in our region.
Minneapolis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
