Pella Windows & Doors of Rochester
Contact Details
- Call (507) 285-1200
- 2014 2nd St SWSuite ARochester, MN55902
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
A longtime community fixture, Pella Windows & Doors of Rochester has provided citizens with superior service and exceptional window and door purchasing experiences for many years. Since we first opened on Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road, the Pella of Rochester team has proudly exhibited Pella craftsmanship and quality at our showroom for all local residents.
Routinely recognized as one of the best places to live in the United States by Money Magazine, the Rochester community is an area our team appreciates and values being a part of. We are fortunate to serve homeowners across the city and in surrounding communities like Mantorville, Byron and St. Charles.
Rochester’s best windows and doors.
Conveniently situated across from stunning Cascade Lake Park, you can find Pella of Rochester on 2nd St SW right off US Hwy 63. Rochester has a spirit of both history and forward thinking innovation. You can find it in our many buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in our world-renowned Mayo Clinic. The team at Pella Windows & Doors of Rochester reflects these values, providing expert guidance to customers whether their homes be cutting-edge and modern or classic and traditional.
Plus, the Pella of Rochester team knows the winters in Rochester can get frigid. We can help you find the right fiberglass window option for your home, assuring that you’re prepared to withstand even subzero temperatures.
Med City’s committed window experts.
Being recognized by our surrounding community is one of our branch’s highest achievements. We were thankful to be named Housing First Minnesota’s 2019 Associate of the Year and thrilled to have appeared on HGTV’s “ Property Brothers: Buying and Selling”. Plus, we are proud members of the American Architectural Manufacturers Association.
Choose the Name You can Trust
The Pella brand is backed by a history of innovative products and outstanding customer service. At Pella Windows & Doors of Plymouth, you can look to our years of service and experience, which has allowed us to grow into one of the most trusted names in our region.
Minneapolis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Minnesota Front Entry Doors
Minnesota Front Entry Doors
- Fargo Patio Doors
Fargo Patio Doors