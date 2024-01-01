Pella Windows & Doors of Woodbury
Contact Details
- Call (651) 704-9939
- 7730 Hudson RoadSuite 40Woodbury, MN55125
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Conveniently located in the East Building of the Woodbury Business Plaza, Pella Windows & Doors of Woodbury proudly serves homeowners throughout the city of Woodbury and in many surrounding communities including St. Paul, Maplewood, Cottage Grove, White Bear Lake and Eagan. Our experienced team of window and door professionals strive to surpass customer expectations by providing attentive service and delivering expert-level knowledge.
Dotted with parks and trails, Woodbury is an excellent area to take in all mother nature has to offer. In fact, you can find Pella of Woodbury not too far from Oak Marsh Golf Course. Close to US-12, we’re on Hudson Road just a short drive from the Hudson Road Animal Hospital.
Woodbury’s choice for windows and doors.
With impressive school systems and a healthy economy, Woodbury is a great place to settle down and raise a family. Should you be preparing to start building your own home or are considering renovating your first home, Pella of Woodbury is equipped to supply any and all window and door guidance you might need. We can help you reach your design objectives.
If you’ve lived in Woodbury for awhile, more likely than not, you and your family have enjoyed an afternoon or two at Woodbury’s impressive, indoor Central Park. One of our city’s focal points, the park offers an area for citizens to gather and enjoy nature, no matter the weather. Chances are, you want your home to stand up to winter conditions just as well as Central Park does. For strength and durability, Pella of Rochester has robust window options in wood, fiberglass and vinyl.
Experience Pella firsthand.
With our new Pella Experience Center at Woodbury, you’ll enjoy personalized shopping tools that make it even easier to find the products that fit you most. Our Pella Experience Center offers window and door products you can tailor to your personal lifestyle.
Choose the Name You can Trust
The Pella brand is backed by a history of innovative products and outstanding customer service. At Pella Windows & Doors of Woodbury, you can look to our years of service and experience, which has allowed us to grow into one of the most trusted names in our region.
Minneapolis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
