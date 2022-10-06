“Take it To The House” Windows Giveaway: A Pella Partnership With the University of MN Gophers

When Minnesota resident Heather Hirsch saw the Gopher football team’s social media ad for a windows giveaway worth $40,000, she thought to herself, “Why not? Somebody wins, right?”

But when she received the email from a Pella representative telling her that she was the winner, she couldn’t believe it.

“I remember getting the email and thinking, ‘That can’t be right,’” Heather recalls. “So I didn’t answer. But then a Pella representative ended up calling me and told me that I really did win! I was so surprised, my reaction was “Oh, that was real?”

For Pella branches across the nation, investing in our communities is a top priority. Sometimes that means giving back to local charities, like Habitat for Humanity, every year–and sometimes it means giving locals a chance to completely update their home’s windows.

That’s exactly what our University of Minnesota “Take it to the House” windows giveaway was created to do.

The U of M promotion was an exclusive partnership between the U of M Gophers and Pella Windows that ran throughout the 2021 Gopher football season. The promotion included radio, social, digital and in-stadium advertisements, and drove thousands of entries over a three-month period.

An alumni of the University of Minnesota herself, Heather earned her Master’s degree from U of M’s School of Public Health. She currently works with the department of education to increase Social Emotional Learning and mental health resources in schools across the state.

“Our goal is to help educators and district leaders implement best practices around supporting kids and their development,” Heather explains. “It’s a really cool job!”

Heather lives in a beautiful two-story home. At the time of the U of M promotion, she knew that her windows could definitely use an update.

“I think the house was built in the 60’s,” Heather says. “We replaced the inserts 20 years ago, but they were still really drafty. During the winter, we’d have to put plastic on them.”

Pella team, to the rescue! Matt Groth, a Pella Sales Consultant, was assigned to Heather’s project and would be with her every step of the way. He quickly set up time to walk through Heather’s house and determine the style and type of windows that would best suit her needs.

“Matt came out and we talked through all the different options. It wasn’t just the inserts; it was the whole thing!” Heather recalls. “He also helped us ensure that we were choosing windows that matched the varied styles in the different parts of our home.”

To solve Heather’s temperature problem, we also wanted to make sure she received energy-efficient windows. After reviewing her options, Heather chose the 250 Series double-hung windows, with white interior and exterior to match the house’s existing style and design.

But we didn’t stop there.

“Matt opened up the Pella Plymouth Showroom (on his day off!) and invited us out so that we could see the model of the new sliding glass patio door we had our eye on,” recalls Heather. “It was so light and easy to move. It also had the retractable screen and the blinds that were inside the glass… It was really cool!”

Once the Lifestyle Series Sliding Patio door was installed–complete with between-the-glass blinds–Heather’s home was finally finished. When all was said and done, we installed a total of nine windows, plus the sliding patio door.

“The whole process was really fast; it only took about four days,” says Heather. “The crew was always on time, clean, and efficient… It was a really smooth experience!”

Since the new windows were installed, Heather has noticed improved air quality and soundproofing in her home. The cherry on top, though, is her reduced energy bills.

“I’m confident that the windows have kept more of the cool air in this past summer, and I think we’ll really notice a difference this winter,” Heather says. “The glass is larger too on these double-hung windows, which is really nice because it lets more light into all the spaces.”

Now, all that’s left for Heather to do is enjoy her new, energy-efficient windows–and her brand-new sliding glass patio door. She’s still trying to convince her family and friends that the promotion was, in fact, real.

“When I tell coworkers and family that we won the Pella / U of M windows giveaway, at first, no one really believes it,” she says, chuckling. “But then they ask about the experience, and I have nothing but good things to say about it. We tell everyone about Pella.”

