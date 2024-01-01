<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Innovative, High Quality Windows and Doors

ReplacementHomeowners replacing windows & doorsNew ConstructionHomeowners working with a builder or contractorTrade ProfessionalsContractors, Builders & Architects

Pella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana

With more than 60 years of serving the Greater South Bend, Fort Wayne, Elkhart and surrounding areas and a foundation built on respect, integrity, honesty, and responsibility, it’s no wonder homeowners choose Pella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana for their window and door needs.

Our professionals are ready to help you collect all the information you want about our unique Pella products and features. We're confident our extensive collection of styles will fit your replacement window or door needs. Pella offers many innovative glass options in terms of their energy efficiency.


To learn about how Pella can help with your project, schedule your free in-home consultation with our Pella Customer Service Award-winning team or visit one of our convenient showrooms in Fort Wayne or Mishawaka. 

Schedule a Consultation

60% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR for 48 Months2

Claim Offer
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Fort Wayne Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

During your in-home consultation we'll:

  • Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.

  • Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.

  • Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.

Local Trending Products

Popular Window & Door Styles

Nearby Showrooms