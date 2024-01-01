<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Northern Indiana Bay Windows

Modern Bay Windows Put a New Twist on a Classic Style

Modern is the trend in northern Indiana, whether it’s a new development in the booming suburbs of Fort Wayne or a renovation in the heart of South Bend. Bay windows bridge the gap from traditional to modern, complementing older home designs and adding interest to new constructions.

The unique design of a bay window makes it the most recognizable window style. Using a combination of three windows angled together, a bay window juts outside the wall of your home to add multi-dimensional appeal to the exterior. On the inside, it opens up a little extra room but creates an illusion of much more space.

Commonly known as: Oriel window, 30-degree bay window, box bay window, square bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Craftsman Style

Craftsman houses stand out as the most popular style of all the different homes in northern Indiana. It’s more modern than many other styles, emphasizing simple, elegant designs. Craftsman-style bungalows are common. They are as distinct as traditional Craftsman style homes, but in a smaller, more economical size. Bay windows are a popular option in bungalows because they complement the modest-sized homes by adding style in limited space and fill a room with natural light.

Window Benches

Homeowners in Northern Indiana are looking for ways to incorporate more storage and seating into their existing floor plans. A window seat or storage bench is a great way to use the additional space opened up by a bay window. Bay window seats and benches allow you to create a breakfast nook in your kitchen or a comfortable, cushiony place for reading and relaxing in other rooms. You can incorporate storage by building drawers into your window bench or using a seat with a hinge that opens from the top.

Black Bay Windows

Black window frames are growing in popularity. This sleek, modern look brings bold color and design to homes of any age. Many homeowners in Elkhart, Fort Wayne, and Greater South Bend are selecting black vinyl windows or black stained wood windows when replacing more natural stains in older homes or picking out windows for new homes.

Product Lines

Northern Indiana Climate Recommendations

Vinyl Bay Windows

Bay windows must be able to stand up to bitter cold and lake-effect snow and keep the elements from impacting your comfort. Vinyl is a low-maintenance and energy-efficient material suited for Indiana’s climate.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The added insulation helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wood bay windows are prepared for cold winters, humid summers, and heavy precipitation.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Fort Wayne Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

