Northern Indiana Bay Windows

Modern is the trend in northern Indiana, whether it’s a new development in the booming suburbs of Fort Wayne or a renovation in the heart of South Bend. Bay windows bridge the gap from traditional to modern, complementing older home designs and adding interest to new constructions.

The unique design of a bay window makes it the most recognizable window style. Using a combination of three windows angled together, a bay window juts outside the wall of your home to add multi-dimensional appeal to the exterior. On the inside, it opens up a little extra room but creates an illusion of much more space.

Commonly known as: Oriel window, 30-degree bay window, box bay window, square bay window