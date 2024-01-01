Northern Indiana Bay Windows
Modern Bay Windows Put a New Twist on a Classic Style
Modern is the trend in northern Indiana, whether it’s a new development in the booming suburbs of Fort Wayne or a renovation in the heart of South Bend. Bay windows bridge the gap from traditional to modern, complementing older home designs and adding interest to new constructions.
The unique design of a bay window makes it the most recognizable window style. Using a combination of three windows angled together, a bay window juts outside the wall of your home to add multi-dimensional appeal to the exterior. On the inside, it opens up a little extra room but creates an illusion of much more space.
Commonly known as: Oriel window, 30-degree bay window, box bay window, square bay window
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Craftsman Style
Window Benches
Black Bay Windows
Northern Indiana Climate Recommendations
Vinyl Bay Windows
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Fort Wayne Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
