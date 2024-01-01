If you are driven, ambitious and looking for a career where hard work pays off, we want to hear from you. Don’t see anything that fits? Please introduce yourself anyway.

Retail Sales Representative

South Bend & Fort Wayne, IN Areas

Position Overview: The Retail Sales Representative is responsible for presenting the Pella Promise for a completely satisfying turn-key installation of replacement windows to homeowners. Achieve individual sales goals through assertively presenting a compelling case for customers to choose Pella. Understand customer wants and needs and translate our product offerings to match. Strive for a first-time close and plan for and deliver effective follow up on the rest. Proactively seek out new referrals through customer relationship networking. Continually strive for a 100% “Very Satisfied” customer experience every time.

Trade Sales Representative

South Bend & Fort Wayne, IN Areas

Position Overview: The Trade Sales Representative is responsible for building the Pella brand within the trade industry as their premier choice for window and door solutions. Achieve individual sales goals through a relational selling model throughout all active Pella product offerings. Provide well-rounded solutions, market expertise, and partnership by understanding customer needs and developing relationships with builders, contractors, architects, professional remodelers and trade organizations. Proactively originates new customer relationships through networking, referrals and face-to-face meetings. Help customers grow their business and offer a single point of contact for their ongoing needs. Continually strives for 100% “Very Satisfied” customers, growth as measured by market share/net sales and profitability.

Window & Door Installer

South Bend & Fort Wayne, IN Areas

Position Overview: The Window & Door Installer works as part of the installation team to install Pella windows and doors in new construction homes and in residences needing replacement. This position strives to maintain 100% "Very Satisfied" customers. Truck, trailer, and tools are provided. Power tool use and carpentry experience is required.

Delivery Helper

Elkhart, IN Warehouse

Position Overview: The Delivery Helper receives, stores, and distributes materials, supplies, equipment and products within the warehouse. They help deliver products ensuring order accuracy and compliance with our quality standards are being achieved with each delivery.