<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Entry Door Before and After in Fort Wayne

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana

on May 22, 2019

Old entry door with sidelight

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Fort Wayne, IN

  • Age of Structure:

    10 Years Old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entrance

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Fort Wayne, Indiana, homeowner wanted an updated look for their front entry with a finish that matched the interior of the home.

We replaced the old entry door with a fiberglass entry door with decorative glass and a dark mahogany stain and the old sidelight was reduced from full-light to half-light sidelight for increased privacy. We made sure the cladding on the new door matched the trim on the rest of the home's windows.

The homeowner was extremely excited about how much light still came in with the additional privacy afforded by the new entry door system.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now