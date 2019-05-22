Entry Door Before and After in Fort Wayne
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana
on May 22, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Fort Wayne, IN
Age of Structure:
10 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entrance
Products Used:
This Fort Wayne, Indiana, homeowner wanted an updated look for their front entry with a finish that matched the interior of the home.
We replaced the old entry door with a fiberglass entry door with decorative glass and a dark mahogany stain and the old sidelight was reduced from full-light to half-light sidelight for increased privacy. We made sure the cladding on the new door matched the trim on the rest of the home's windows.
The homeowner was extremely excited about how much light still came in with the additional privacy afforded by the new entry door system.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.