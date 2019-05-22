Entry Door Before and After in Fort Wayne

This Fort Wayne, Indiana, homeowner wanted an updated look for their front entry with a finish that matched the interior of the home.

We replaced the old entry door with a fiberglass entry door with decorative glass and a dark mahogany stain and the old sidelight was reduced from full-light to half-light sidelight for increased privacy. We made sure the cladding on the new door matched the trim on the rest of the home's windows.

The homeowner was extremely excited about how much light still came in with the additional privacy afforded by the new entry door system.