Gorgeous Renovation on Diamond Lake
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana
on June 17, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cassopolis, MI
Age of Structure:
8 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Lake-Facing Deck Side of Home
Products Used:
This Cassopolis, Michigan, customer wanted to update the property, starting with the back windows and patio door that overlook Diamond Lake.
The windows needed to be replaced and lacked energy efficiency. The homeowner wanted to keep the sleek, modern fixed windows and color the same, and wanted to ensure that the view was not disrupted.
We installed beautiful aluminum-clad wood casement and fixed windows as well as a new patio door from Pella's Lifestyle Series. The result is energy efficient windows that are color-matched and provide an open view out onto the large deck and to the beautiful lake!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.