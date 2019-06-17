<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Gorgeous Renovation on Diamond Lake

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana

on June 17, 2019

Aluminum-clad wood casement windows overlooking a wooden deck

Project Scope

This Cassopolis, Michigan, customer wanted to update the property, starting with the back windows and patio door that overlook Diamond Lake.

The windows needed to be replaced and lacked energy efficiency. The homeowner wanted to keep the sleek, modern fixed windows and color the same, and wanted to ensure that the view was not disrupted.

We installed beautiful aluminum-clad wood casement and fixed windows as well as a new patio door from Pella's Lifestyle Series. The result is energy efficient windows that are color-matched and provide an open view out onto the large deck and to the beautiful lake!

Project Gallery

