New Lifestyle Series Windows Refresh Living Room
on June 3, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Fort Wayne, IN
Age of Structure:
12 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
The owner of this Fort Wayne, Indiana, home wanted to remove and replace 4 fixed windows in their living area.
We installed wood windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series in an Early American interior stain. We were able to use custom shapes that were an exact match with existing openings which minimized the disruption and construction required.
Project Gallery
