New Lifestyle Series Windows Refresh Living Room

on June 3, 2019

Fixed windows before renovation

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Fort Wayne, IN

  • Age of Structure:

    12 Years Old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Special Shape Windows and Wood Windows

The owner of this Fort Wayne, Indiana, home wanted to remove and replace 4 fixed windows in their living area.

We installed wood windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series in an Early American interior stain. We were able to use custom shapes that were an exact match with existing openings which minimized the disruption and construction required.

