Restoring the View for an Elkhart Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Northern Indiana
on May 30, 3019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Elkhart, IN
Age of Structure:
15 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of Home
Products Used:
This Elkhart, Indiana, homeowner was looking to replace an unused door to the exterior to bring more light into the home.
We renovated the space where there had previously been a side entry door to accommodate a new fiberglass direct set window that allows for bright light to come in.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.