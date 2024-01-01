Fort Wayne is home to a variety of architectural styles, including historic examples of Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and Tudor Revival as well as beautiful modern architecture and abundant new construction. The Pella of Fort Wayne showroom has a wide variety of windows, patio doors and entry doors suited for new and storied homes alike.

Looking for custom wood windows to update your home? Plan a visit to your Fort Wayne showroom to see our products firsthand and learn more about the different performance packages and styling options available to you. New and replacement Pella windows and doors alike can help enhance the energy efficiency of your home.