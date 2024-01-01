Pella Windows & Doors of Fort Wayne
Contact Details
- Call (260) 471-7499
- 4122 Lima Road Suite B-14Glenbrook CommonsFort Wayne, IN46805
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday By Appointment
- Sunday Closed
The Pella Windows & Doors of Fort Wayne showroom is delighted to provide new and replacement windows and doors to Fort Wayne-area residents. We are a Better Business Bureau-accredited business proudly serving homeowners in Fort Wayne as well as those in surrounding communities, including Angola, Columbia City, New Haven, Decatur, Winona Lake, Lagrange, North Webster and surrounding areas.
Window and door replacement in Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne is home to a variety of architectural styles, including historic examples of Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and Tudor Revival as well as beautiful modern architecture and abundant new construction. The Pella of Fort Wayne showroom has a wide variety of windows, patio doors and entry doors suited for new and storied homes alike.
Looking for custom wood windows to update your home? Plan a visit to your Fort Wayne showroom to see our products firsthand and learn more about the different performance packages and styling options available to you. New and replacement Pella windows and doors alike can help enhance the energy efficiency of your home.
Plan your home project with the local window and door experts.
Our showroom is located on the northwest side of town on Lima Road in Glenbrook Commons. Open Monday through Friday, we invite you to stop into our showroom and visit with your local window and door experts. The Pella professionals at our Fort Wayne showroom are members of the community and understand the common replacement issues and desires of Northern Indiana homeowners. We will take the time to learn more about your needs, the style of your home and the functionality of your space in order to help you find the perfect windows or doors for your project.
Interested in joining the Pella of Northern Indiana team? Please visit our careers page.
Fort Wayne Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
- Northern Indiana Bay Windows
- Northern Indiana Sliding Glass Doors
