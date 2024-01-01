Pella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky has been providing top-quality windows and doors since 1925. In Kentucky, we have been proud to offer outstanding products and unmatched service since 1997. We belong to the BIA (Building Industry Association) in Louisville and Lexington, and the Home Builders Association in Somerset.

With showrooms in Louisville and Lexington, you will find dedicated sales, management and service in all markets. We look forward to serving you!